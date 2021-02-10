WATSONTOWN — Aside from “political reasons,” Watsontown Borough officials have provided no further explanation on council’s Monday vote to terminate its contract to provide police services to McEwensville Borough.
During Monday’s meeting, held via a conference call, council President Greg Miller noted “political reasons” as driving the vote to cancel the contract after just seven months.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett on Tuesday referred all further questions on the matter to Solicitor Jonathan DeWald.
“Under the Police Services Agreement, no reason was required (for termination),” DeWald wrote, in an email to The Standard-Journal. “The agreement specifically noted that termination could be elected for cause or no cause. Therefore, any reason would be immaterial as to the borough’s ability to terminate that contract.”
In addition, he noted the contract included a clause that it could be terminated by either municipality by giving 30 days notice.
“In its discussions and initial adoption of the Police Services Agreement, this 30-day termination was a material part of (Watsontown) borough’s agreement to provide such coverage,” DeWald said. “I prepared and sent a letter (Tuesday) to McEwensville Borough acknowledging that the coverage under the agreement would cease as of 11:59 p.m. on March 11.”
The Watsontown Police Department took over providing police coverage to McEwensville from the Pennsylvania State Police in July. Per the terms of the contract, McEwensville agreed to pay Watsontown $8,190 for one year of service.
Miller announced prior to voting to terminate the contract that council met in an executive session prior to the meeting to discuss the matter.
