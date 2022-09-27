KELLY TOWNSHIP — If you plan on stopping for a “cup of Joe,” or to fuel-up your tank at Sheetz convenience stores in Union and Snyder counties this fall, don’t bother. Both stores are closing for the re-building of new stores.

Sheetz on International Drive, Lewisburg, and North Susquehanna Trail, Selinsgrove, are both meccas for people on the go. But those patrons will have to wait for nearly six months of work to be complete, and the chain stores to reopen.

Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.