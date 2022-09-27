KELLY TOWNSHIP — If you plan on stopping for a “cup of Joe,” or to fuel-up your tank at Sheetz convenience stores in Union and Snyder counties this fall, don’t bother. Both stores are closing for the re-building of new stores.
Sheetz on International Drive, Lewisburg, and North Susquehanna Trail, Selinsgrove, are both meccas for people on the go. But those patrons will have to wait for nearly six months of work to be complete, and the chain stores to reopen.
The Lewisburg Sheetz has a sign on the door that states the store will be, “Closing Oct. 2 and will re-open in March.”
“See ya then,” the sign reads.
According to the Sheetz Facebook page, the Selinsgrove Sheetz closure will include the tearing down and construction of a new store with two drive-through windows to the east and new gas pumps.
Kelly Township Zoning Officer Makenzie Stover described plans for the Union County location.
“The plans for the Sheetz is to do a full rebuild of site,” she said.
Sheetz corporate representatives had not responded to a request for comment as of press time.
