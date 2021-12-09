HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) has awarded approximately $2 million in Cultural and Historical Support Grants to 154 eligible museums and official county historical societies from 56 Pennsylvania counties.
In addition, PHMC awarded more than $175,000 in Historical and Archival Records Care (HARC) Grants to 34 organizations in 24 Pennsylvania counties.
Award amounts are determined using an equation based on a percentage of the eligible museum’s previous year’s operating budget. The maximum any museum could receive was $40,000. All official county historical societies receive a $4,000 minimum grant.
HARC grants are administered by the Pennsylvania State Archives, a bureau within PHMC. Funding for the awards spans two years. The maximum award one institution could receive is $5,000. Collaborative grants were eligible for $5,000 per institution for a maximum of $15,000.
The grants were based on a competitive review of the applications by a subcommittee of the Pennsylvania State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB).
SHRAB operates under federal regulations governing the National Historical Publications & Records Commission and serves as the central advisory body for historical records planning in the state
Local grant recipients were: Children’s Museum Inc., Columbia County, $4,000; Little League Baseball Inc., Lycoming County, $4,000; Lycoming County Historical Society, Lycoming County, $4,000; Northumberland Historical Society, Northumberland County, $4,000; and Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Union County, $4,000.
