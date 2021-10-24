NEW COLUMBIA — Veterans Appreciation Day will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in the Trinity United Methodist Church social hall, 257 Third St., New Columbia.
A Quilts of Valor collection will be on display in the church sanctuary. Anyone wishing to display their quilt should bring it to the event. The church features a display of area veterans, with their name and photo in the social room.
Milton American Legion Post 71 Cmdr. Denise Ulmer will be the speaker.
For more information, contact Sharon Cawley at 570-850-6625.
