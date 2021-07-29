MILTON — Milton Borough Council is continuing to evaluate a proposal to return a historical replica railcar to the borough.
During its July 14 meeting, council approved a request by the Milton Historical Society to allow a replica railcar which stood for decades at the ACF Industries property to be placed under an existing railroad canopy located next to the Milton Police Department.
The railcar was recently refurbished by John Gummo, at his location in Beech Creek, at his own expense.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger explained to council on Wednesday that it was subsequently discovered the railcar would be placed along a historical brick sidewalk, which cannot be disturbed.
In lieu of placing the railcar along the sidewalk, Novinger said the historical society has proposed slightly shifting the placement of the railcar, and constructing a separate canopy on site to protect it.
Borough Solicitor Robert Benion said he has concerns with who would assume liability for the canopy, and the maintenance of the location. He also expressed concerns about the design of the canopy.
Council ultimately approved placing the railcar as proposed, as long as the historical society signs an agreement to place the railcar and structure on its insurance, and also agrees to maintain the site.
Novinger said society President Tim Bittner already indicated the organization would agree to those terms.
The motion approved Wednesday also specified council must approve the canopy design before it is put in place.
Council approved applying for more than $125,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to make ADA-compliant curb cuts in the borough.
Of the funds being applied for, it was noted during the meeting $105,000 will be used for the project, while $20,250 will be paid to SEDA-COG for administering the funds.
Council also approved the Milton Police Department to apply for a federal grant to replace the department’s aging body armor, purchase video cameras for the department’s vehicles and send officers to threat training.
Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said the application process is lengthy, and there are no guarantees the funds will be awarded.
Zettlemoyer also reported his department is investigating a possible overdose death.
During his report, Department of Public Works Director Sam Shaffer said his department will continue to pick up brush and debris from recent thunderstorms through the end of the week.
However, Shaffer said the department may not be able to pick up debris along Shakespeare Road this week due to an ongoing PennDOT paving project. Any debris in that area which the department is unable to pick up this week will be picked up next week.
Council approved purchasing an F550 truck equipped to plow snow, at a cost not to exceed $81,955. Novinger said the truck will be paid for through the cemetery fund and liquid fuels money. In addition, the cost will be covered by the proceeds from the sale of a 2002 GMC dump truck, which council approved selling.
Shaffer and Novinger also reported the borough’s insurance adjuster totaled a cemetery building which had its roof blown off during a storm earlier this month.
Novinger noted the borough will be allocated up to $70,000 in insurance money to replace the building.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the department has logged 307 man hours responding to 28 calls for service in July. The department’s mobile intensive care unit, staffed by Evangelical Community Hospital, has responded to 165 calls. Milton’s volunteer ambulance has responded to 28 calls.
In addition, Derr reported the department’s rescue truck is currently out of service as its generator caught on fire while on the scene of a recent house fire in Lewisburg.
Council member Jeff Robol and Mayor Mark Shearer were absent from the meeting.
