MIFFLINBURG — Grant funding approved during the early stages of the pandemic apparently helped turn the 2020-2021 fiscal year of the Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD) from a negative to a positive.
Thomas Caruso, business administrator, reported to school directors that grant funding added about $500,000 to the fund balance. He noted a $350,000 deficit was initially projected for 2020-2021. Better-than-projected tax collections also contributed.
“Real estate collection was very positive,” Caruso told directors. “At the same time, our (earned income tax), the two largest local revenues, showed a significant uptick. Which you’ll see reflected not only in our current budget as well as into our future budget.”
Caruso said the report was lengthy and cautioned that the effect of grants would not be long-term. For the current year, he anticipated artificial inflation, both of revenue and some expenses.
The board later approved the resignation of Caruso, who has been named director of cooperative purchasing for the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU).
Cassidy McClintock, student government president, told directors that council members have read to intermediate school students since her previous report.
“From what I’ve heard, the kids enjoyed it (and) our high schoolers enjoyed it,” McClintock said. “It was a good way for us to connect with younger people in the district since we are kind of isolated up in high school versus the lower levels.”
McClintock said $100 was raised for Ronald McDonald House in Danville thanks to collection jars placed on lunch tables during FFA (Future Farmers of America) Week. Key Club also led a blood drive in February.
Citizen comment included participation by Carl Emery, a member of Union County Moms for Liberty. Emery asked directors to be open and transparent with his group regarding materials addressing sexual identity, a concept he said was inappropriate for children.
Other board action included accepting the enrollment of Nathan Criswell and Laurel Ramsey, of Lewisburg, into the Mifflinburg agricultural education program for the upcoming school year. Lewisburg Area School District will cover the cost of tuition.
Holly Radel was approved as a middle school food service employee at a rate of $15.66 per hour. Laurie Troester was approved as an elementary school aide for $12.50 per hour. Paul Shipton of Mifflinburg was approved as a second-shift maintenance employee for a salary of $35,987, pro-rated for the remainder of the school year.
Fall sports coaches were approved including Brandon Teichman, Anthony Threet and Tom Parfitt (each for varsity football), Kelly Kazibwe (varsity field hockey), Tyler Maneval (cross country) and Jennifer Anderson (cheer).
Resignations accepted included David Murray, high school social studies teacher, at the end of the current school year.
Immediate resignations accepted included Sara Stauffer, assistant girls basketball coach, Brandon Linn, assistant boys soccer coach, Andre Roupp, head coach varsity boys basketball, Cody Stahl, assistant coach varsity boys basketball coach. and Ian Elliott, grade eight boys basketball coach.
Retirements approved included Diane Ramos, administrative assistant for student services, and Cindy Hummel, elementary school food service employee.
Tara Gardner, of White Deer, and Shelby Young, of Sunbury, were approved as guest teachers.
Director Dennis Keiser was absent from the Tuesday night meeting.
