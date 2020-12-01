BOALSBURG — The Pennsylvania Military Museum will hold a Pearl Harbor Tribute Day event at 12:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, via Facebook.
The tribute will be broadcast from under the guns of the USS Pennsylvania, a battleship which was in Pearl Harbor during the attack.
In-person attendance at the ceremony will be limited those participating in the tribute, such as color guard members.
The ceremony will be available at www.facebook.com/PAMilMuseum/.
