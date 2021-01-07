BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The preliminary hearing for a transient accused of killing an autistic Bloomsburg woman in December has been continued.
The hearing for Harold David Haulman III, 42, had been scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 6, before District Judge Daniel O'Donnell, of Luzerne County.
According to online court records, the hearing has been continued to 9 a.m. Friday, March 19, at the Luzerne County Central Court, Wilkes-Barre.
Haulman has been charged with felony counts of criminal homicide and kidnapping, and a misdemeanor charge of abuse of a corpse.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Erica Shultz was reported missing after not showing up for work Sunday, Dec. 6, at Weis Markets, Bloomsburg.
Her cell phone was last tracked to being active Dec. 4 in the Milton area.
Through the course of their investigation, police said they discovered Shultz had exchanged messages with a phone number registered to Haulman.
He allegedly admitted to hitting Sultz with a mallet-type hammer and then using a 3-inch knife to stab her several times as the two walked along Hobbie Road, Butler Township, Luzerne County.
Her body was found Sunday, Dec. 27, in a wooded area along Hobbie Road.
Haulman allegedly said he threw the knife and hammer into the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in the area of Interstate 80 and Routes 15 and 147 in the Milton area.
Haulman remains jailed in Luzerne County in lieu of bail.
