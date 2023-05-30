LEWISBURG — Portraying a Civil War chaplain has become a passion for a Vietnam veteran and United Methodist minister.
“For at least 247 years men and women have made sacrifices of life for freedom,” said retired United Methodist Pastor John Lee, of Lewisburg. He regularly portrays Civil War Chaplain William McCormick.
Lee, an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and a Civil War re-enactor, was the keynote speaker during Monday’s Memorial Day service, held in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
According to Lee, McCormick was with the Pennsylvania 150th Pennsylvania Volunteer infantry, which fought in several battles for the Union Army, including Gettysburg.
While serving as a pastor in Orangeville, Lee met a Civil War re-enactor who attended his church. The man gave him a Union Press Coat, which he jokingly said, “pushed me into insanity.”
McCormick was from Crawford County but enlisted Feb. 13, 1863, in Company D which was out of Union County, Lee said. He was 45 at the time.
Eventually, McCormick saw action in the battle at Clarks Mills and Chancellorsville, Va., and Gettysburg.
McCormick was medically discharged from the Union Army on Jan. 14, 1864.
From there, McCormick went home to Linesville, where he lived until June 22, 1896. He is buried in the Linesville Cemetery.
Lee served on the historical council for the United Methodist Church and found church records from McCormick’s ordination to his leadership in the Methodist/Episcopal church.
“The more that I portrayed McCormick the more I felt like I wanted to be him,” Lee said. “The more that this went on I felt a spiritual connection to McCormick.
“If you can’t smell the powder it isn’t real. You have to feel like you are that person to be able to convey it to others.”
Lee said part of what he does as a re-enactor is to educate people.
“In our modern society the average person’s perception of history is abysmal. That’s one of the reasons I decided to become a re-enactor,” he said.
“Society has improved its outlook about veterans and now Vietnam veterans will hear ‘thank you for your service.’”
Lee said Memorial Day is a somber holiday.
Lee personally knew four people killed in Vietnam, and saw 14 aircraft crashes, and more than 200 bodies shipped home from the war.
“If you reflect, ‘what did my father go through in World War II? What did McCormick experience? What did they want to forget and couldn’t? Who did they want to remember?’ That’s as true now as it was for McCormick’s men after the Civil War,” said Lee.
During Lee’s Memorial Day remarks, he spoke of the freedoms we have due to the sacrifice of those who served.
“You are to be commended for drawing apart to come to a well-kept cemetery surrounded by roads and streets where the wheels of commerce freely turn, houses where residents live in peace free from artillery fire, and a campus that knows the exuberance and frivolity of youth amid their studies,” Lee said. “This is so because for at least 247 years men and women have made sacrifices of life.”
Looking out over the Lewisburg Cemetery Lee said, “Some of those deceased vets sacrificed limbs, health and mental well being. They all gave up precious time from their lives so that you can be as blessed as you are.”
He noted that a few veterans are buried in the cemetery.
“The few sacrifice for the freedom of the majority,” Lee said. “Thus it has been from the Revolution to today. As their flags snap in the breeze listen with the heart for the quiet spiritual whisper of ‘you came out of respect regardless of what color our uniform was.’ We are remembered for our service. Your tears and footsteps thank us for our service.
“This is a place of sadness, the honored dead are here because the human race does not live as its creator intended. We are to live at peace with each other but we are still a long way from beating our swords and cannons into plowshares and pruning hooks.”
He noted that it’s not appropriate to say Happy Memorial Day.
“Savor the day in gratitude for all those who have answered final roll to make your pursuits of happiness possible,” Lee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.