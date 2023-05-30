Lewisburg Legion memorial Day speaker

John Lee

 JIM DIEHL THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

LEWISBURG — Portraying a Civil War chaplain has become a passion for a Vietnam veteran and United Methodist minister.

“For at least 247 years men and women have made sacrifices of life for freedom,” said retired United Methodist Pastor John Lee, of Lewisburg. He regularly portrays Civil War Chaplain William McCormick.

