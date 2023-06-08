POTTS GROVE — The Potts Grove Fire Company has filed litigation against East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, following a vote by the township’s board of supervisors to permanently de-certify the department and end a 99-year lease the department had to operate its fire station on land owned by the township.

On Feb. 7, 2022, supervisors first voted to temporarily de-certify the Potts Grove Fire Company on a probationary basis, stipulating that the department could be re-certified provided it addressed “24 requirements” that had been identified in a probation letter.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.