POTTS GROVE — The Potts Grove Fire Company has filed litigation against East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, following a vote by the township’s board of supervisors to permanently de-certify the department and end a 99-year lease the department had to operate its fire station on land owned by the township.
On Feb. 7, 2022, supervisors first voted to temporarily de-certify the Potts Grove Fire Company on a probationary basis, stipulating that the department could be re-certified provided it addressed “24 requirements” that had been identified in a probation letter.
Fifteen months later, at a May 1 meeting, supervisors voted to adopt Resolution 2023-1, making the de-certification permanent.
In a 366-page lawsuit filed with the Northumberland County Court, the Potts Grove Fire Company alleges that the probation letter was not promoted as part of a regular meeting and that it was not advertised according to the law.
The lawsuit also alleges the supervisors failed to properly advertise its Feb. 7 and May 1 meetings and the agenda items, therefore violating the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, which requires agencies to discuss and take official action on agency business in open and public meetings.
Per the lawsuit filing, the Potts Grove Fire Company “requests that an evidentiary hearing be held before the court” and “that the adoption and the issuance of the Resolution [2023-1] be reversed,” thereby permitting the company “to provide firefighting, medical response, and other emergency services within the township.”
The Potts Grove Fire Company is being represented by Attorney Robert M. Cravitz, while Joel Wiest is the township’s solicitor.
At a supervisor’s meeting held June 1, Wiest told members of the public that he would not be negotiating the lawsuit during the meeting.
“I can only negotiate with attorney Cravitz,” he said.
Wiest did not immediately return The Standard-Journal’s Wednesday phone call seeking comment on the lawsuit.
