State police file multiple felony drug counts

DANVILLE — Multiple felony counts have been filed against a 37-year-old Danville woman as the result of a months-long investigation conducted by several law enforcement agencies.

According to online court documents, Jacqueline Brosius has been charged with four felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, as well as three felony counts of endangering welfare to children.

