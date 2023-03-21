State police file multiple felony drug counts

DANVILLE — Multiple felony counts have been filed against a 37-year-old Danville woman as the result of a months-long investigation conducted by several law enforcement agencies.
According to online court documents, Jacqueline Brosius has been charged with four felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, as well as three felony counts of endangering welfare to children.
Pennsylvania State Police at Milton issued a press release Tuesday afternoon stating the charges were filed as the result of a joint investigation conducted by state police, the Northumberland and Montour County Drug Task Force and the Montour County District Attorney's Office.
The release said the investigation took place over the course of several months and led to the arrest of Brosius and Joel Depaolo, 22, of Bloomsburg, for "numerous drug delivery offenses and stolen items."
According to online court documents, Depaolo has been charged with one felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver.
The Montour County magisterial district court's office said court documents in the case are sealed until Friday.
According to online court documents, Brosius was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Doug Brewer, of Millville. She was locked up in the Montour County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Depaolo was also arraigned Tuesday before Brewer. He was locked up in the Montour County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Preliminary hearings for both have been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 31 before Brewer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.