HARRISBURG — Data released Thursday by the state Department of Health showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 37 over six local counties. Northumberland County added 13 new confirmed cases and is now up to 1,009 confirmed cases since March.
One new death was reported in Snyder County.
Statewide, 1,156 new cases were reported by the Department of Health, along with 18 new deaths. Cases are now up to 160,123 since March and deaths total 8,160, according to the state.
Confirmed new cases rose by 10 in Montour County, seven in Columbia County, five in Union County, three in Snyder County and one in Lycoming County. Several area nursing facilities are experiencing outbreaks.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 1,009 cases (63 deaths)
• Columbia County, cases (35 deaths)
• Lycoming County, cases (26 deaths)
• Union County, cases (6 deaths)
• Snyder County, cases (7 deaths)
• Montour County, cases (5 deaths)
