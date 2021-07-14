LEWISBURG — Not only will the 2021 Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade honor veterans seated at the Silver Moon, the passing parade itself will also have veterans of military service.
This year’s Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Silver Moon complex off Ziegler Road, Kelly Township. The plan is for the four men who served, now at Elmcroft Lewisburg, to be among spectators moving through the “parade grounds.”
Frank Plots, Bill Van Horn, Robert “Paul” Colleran and Randall Straub will be honored like their stationary comrades and probably exchange salutes. Some of the men had taken part in previous Union County parades and all were excited that they would be out and about this year.
Each man took a moment during a recent morning at Elmcroft to recall a little of when, where and how they served.
Plots served in the Navy on the destroyer USS O’Bannon. Over 22 months from 1943 to 1946, Plots was in nearly a dozen campaigns in the South Pacific.
“The O’Bannon was quite a fancy ship,” Plots recalled.
The O’Bannon was indeed the Navy’s most decorated destroyer during the war, earning a Presidential Unit Citation and 17 battle stars. It was not finally decommissioned until 1970 after a deployment off Vietnam.
After four years in the Army Reserve, Van Horn saw Cold War service in Europe from 1954 to 1956. He was stationed near Heidelberg, then in West Germany, at European Army headquarters and worked in the motor pool.
“We had the vehicles for all of the headquarters in Europe,” Van Horn said. “We probably had close to 150 or 200 vehicles there.”
Van Horn recalled West German civilians worked as drivers in the motor pool, driving school buses as well as transporting the Army’s top brass. An integrated Army at that point, Van Horn recalled about a dozen Black soldiers living side by side in the motor pool with other troops.
Colleran said he was originally from the Boston area where he attended Commerce High School. His six years of service in the Navy began in 1950 a few months before the start of American involvement in Korea.
Colleran was on the USS Luzon, a repair ship, and the lead of a class of 12 other repair ships.
“They put me on a ship that was going to go to Plymouth, England, to relieve a ship that was there for years,” he said. “But when the Korean War started, they said the ship I was on was going to Korea.”
Colleran spent two years in Korea and stayed in the Navy afterward, but left because he didn’t want to leave his mother alone. After his service, Colleran was a meat cutter for nearly 30 years before retiring.
Straub, served on a B-24 Liberator, a four-engine aircraft used as a “heavy bomber” in World War II. Each had crews of up to 10 men, including pilot, copilot, navigator, radio operator, tail gunner and others.
Straub, a tail gunner, said a pilot was teaching him how to fly the aircraft. At one point Straub alerted the base that a tail gunner was flying the B-24 and said he opened some eyes among the ground crew.
Among the items in his room, Straub has a photo of his B-24 crew and printed history of the aircraft. Straub sang “Crawdad Hole,” a song from the era, as he reminisced.
