Lights out, lights on? Depends on your purpose at the moment. There’s also the light of sunshine. Don’t you love sunshine?
Sometimes it’s too warm, but mostly we like it. Especially on a cool day. Those who like lying out in the sun will take the heat when trying to get a suntan. That isn’t my “light moment.” To work in the fields and at the barn I was taught to have most of the body covered to avoid scratches AND sunburn. I now allow myself more sun than I once did, but I still don’t purposely expose skin to sunlight or tree trimming for long periods.
I enjoy rain showers, lightning and thunder storms, and snow. These fall days are beautiful, however, and I don’t mind raking, blowing and bagging leaves. I don’t know if I have a favorite season, I like them all, though I do like days with longer sunlight.
I hurry outside when I suspect a rainbow will appear. Besides the rainbow itself, I see a combination of yellows and blues, reds and blues and the pleasant colors in between. Rainbows make me think of God’s promise to Noah that He would never destroy the earth again with water. Sometimes there is a lot of destruction however by flooding.
People think they are more healthy in sunshine and that it helps with health and mental stability and alertness. Many people say they know they are low in spirit on the shorter days of winter. They say they tend to get depressed when several dark days come along. There is a lot written about this subject. I’ll leave the official studies to those who are qualified. My thoughts are more from observations.
Light is obviously important. But from childhood, I was told frequently. “Turn off the light.” We had very few electrical devices in our home, but keeping the electrical bill low was an important matter to my parents.
Now we have so many uses for electricity. Keeping with the theme of lighting, however, takes a wide stroke all by itself. In one college writing assignment, the subject was simply “Lights.” I wrote about only lights in the home. At that time I even counted the lamps and ceiling lights in our home. I was astounded. If I were to do that today, there would be an even higher number. I still have a tendency to turn off wall switches as I pass through a room. I’m not as faithful with lamps. I rarely turn on a lamp, and I don’t find myself turning them off for others.
Think about this. We even have lights in closets, under sinks, over mirrors, garages, storage rooms, hallways, many outdoor locations, and others you can name. I enjoyed the sky windows in a former home, and that is the only thing I can say that I miss from there. I am quite content here, though it is dark in all our rooms in the daytime. My mother would be dismayed if she knew I turn lights on going from room to room in our home day and night.
Darkness is for sleeping, or lying outside looking at the stars, or fireworks. I’m trying to think of things better done in the dark, and criminal or secret things come to mind. The Bible says that sinful man loves darkness rather than light. This context is because some people love to hide their deeds in the cover of darkness.
I always loved riding horseback in the dark because they have better sight in dark than we do. Sled riding is neat at nighttime too. Especially when the snow had a hard crust. I liked it best, however on a moonlit night for the good visual effects. Paul and I used to ride snowmobile in the dark (with a light on) and stop and roast hot dogs. Moonlight was welcome, the light glowing off the snow is cool, as are shadows on the snow.
What the Bible teaches about light is that Jesus is the Light of the World. In Heaven there will be no darkness; because where Jesus is, there is only light. The Book of John quotes Jesus saying, “I am the Light of the World.” There’s also the scripture in the beginning of Genesis, “Let there be light.” In Psalms, one passage is, “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path. I will hide its words in my heart that I might not sin against God.” Walking in light helps us stay on our feet, and keep from running into things. Jesus does that for us spiritually. I’m so thankful for light, especially the light of life, Jesus Christ.
Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
