TURBOTVILLE — Due to a fifth reported case of COVID-19 among Warrior Run High School students, and based on Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines, the high school will temporarily be closed for in-person learning and after-school activities.
According to a release issued Thursday afternoon by Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack, the school will shift to virtual learning Friday, March 26, and open for in-person learning Monday, March 29.
"In addition, all after-school activities involving high school students will be cancelled beginning today, March 25 through Sunday, March 28," Hack wrote. "Please note that this change applies only to the high school, and all other buildings will continue with normal operations."
All high school students are expected to follow their normal schedule throughout the day Friday, logging into classes and completing assignments as directed by their teachers. Students attending Lyco CTC are expected to also join their Lyco classes virtually.
Families interested in receiving school lunches should contact Jonathan Hall at jhall@wrsd.org or 570-649-5138 x5012 to make necessary arrangements.
"While we recognize that the temporary closure may be inconvenient, we continue to thank you for your support and flexibility as we work together to continue the delivery of high-quality learning experiences while keeping our school community safe and healthy," Hack wrote, in a note to district families.
