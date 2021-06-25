This weekend, NASCAR’s top three divisions return to Pocono Raceway for their only races to be contested this season on “The Tricky Triangle.”
Today, a look at the top drivers to keep an eye on in each division.
In the NASCAR truck series:
• Sheldon Creed: The defending truck series champion has been hot and cold this year, at times winning races while struggling to stay on track on other occasions. He won earlier this season in Darlington and should be in the mix Saturday.
• Matt Crafton: Although the three-time series champion has only notched one win in the last three seasons, he’s a factor nearly everywhere the series races.
• John Hunter Nemecheck: Kyle Busch Motorsports has been the team to beat at Pocono, winning five of the track’s last six races. When Christopher Bell won for the team in 2017, he beat Nemecheck in a hotly contested race to the finish. Given Nemecheck has already won four times this season, there’s little doubt he’ll be celebrating in victory lane Saturday, even with his boss Kyle Busch in the field and certain to mount a challenge for the win.
In the NASCAR Xfinity series:
• Austin Cindric: The defending series champion is currently leading the points, with three wins this season already to his credit. He’ll be a factor Sunday.
• AJ Allmendinger: Pocono is a track that suits Allmendinger’s driving style. He’s already won twice this season, and Pocono could be the third track he wins at.
• Justin Allgaier: Although he has won twice this year, Allgaier has been wildly inconsistent. He won an ARCA race at Pocono in 2008, and is my pick to win Sunday.
In the NASCAR Cup series:
• Martin Truex: With two Pocono wins to his credit — one in 2015 the other in 2018 — Truex enters this weekend as one of the favorites.
• Denny Hamlin: Pocono is arguably the point leader’s best track. He’s won at the track six times, including in each of the last two years.
• Chase Elliott: Although he’s not yet won a Cup race at Pocono, Elliott did claim an ARCA win at the track in 2013. Given the strength of the Hendrick team this season, it could be a good weekend for Elliott.
• Kyle Busch: After years of struggles at Pocono, Busch has won three Cup races at the track since 2017. In addition, he has two truck wins and one Xfinity victory at Pocono. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see “Rowdy” win one of the two weekend Cup races.
• Kyle Larson: Although he’s never won in the Cup series at Pocono, Larson was a contender in the 2016 fog-shortened race. He’s also won well at Pocono in other divisions, winning the track’s ARCA race in 2014 and a rain-shortened Xfinity race in 2016. Although the Hendrick team has had limited success at Pocono in recent years, it was once the team to beat at “The Tricky Triangle,” winning six races between 2011 and 2014. Given Larson is the hottest driver in all of motorsports right now, he could easily dominate the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.