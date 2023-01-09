TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run High School has named its Students of the Month for December.
Allison Zaktansky has been named Outstanding Senior.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run High School has named its Students of the Month for December.
Allison Zaktansky has been named Outstanding Senior.
The daughter of Jim and Becca Zaktansky, Allison is treasurer for the National Honor Society, the senior librarian for the Warrior Run Concert Choir, and involved with student council and the spring musical.
Outside of school, Allison attends Christ Wesleyan Church and CMF Youth Group, where she is a youth worship team leader. She volunteers with HERYN Camp through the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association.
Allison enjoys playing guitar, singing, baking, being in nature, and spending time with family and friends.
After high school, she plans to study nursing at Waynesburg University. She hopes to work as a pediatric nurse.
Nora Styer, the daughter of Richard and Michele Styer, has been named Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month.
She is a member of DECA, Warrior Run news and has played field hockey for five years. She volunteers to run music during winter games at the school.
Nora attends Saint Andrews Lutheran Church in Muncy, and works at Mays Drive-In, Muncy. She enjoys spending time with family and friends, reading and seeing new places.
She hopes to major in forensic criminology in college.
Mackenzie Watts has been named Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Samantha Watts.
Mackenzie is a member of National Honor Society, Defender Cafe, student council and softball. She also plays travel softball.
She works for Weis Markets and Bigfoot Subs, both of Muncy. She enjoys baking, and earned a second-place scholarship by participating in a junior dog showing event.
After high school, Mackenzie plans to major in occupational therapy at Elizabethtown College.
Willow Frey, the daughter of Chris and Jaimie Frey, has been named Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month.
She is a Defender Cafe mentor, math tutor and involved with Warrior Run News.
Willow works at Panera Bread, Lewisburg, and enjoys studying social justice issues and reading poetry.
After high school, she plans to study psychology in college.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.