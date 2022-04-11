UPMC Williamsport marking Donate Life Month

WILLIAMSPORT — On Friday, April 1, UPMC Williamsport raised the Donate Life flag to signify the start of Donate Life Month.
Each April, National Donate Life Month is celebrated across the U.S. to raise awareness about organ, eye, and tissue donation, to encourage Americans to register as donors, and honor those who have given the gift of life.
“Donors are at the center of everything we do in transplant,” said Patti Jackson-Gehris, chief operating officer, UPMC in North Central Pa. “Donors help the thousands of people on the national waiting lists for organ donation and give our patients and their loved ones the hope and renewal that come with a new organ. This flag raising is one of the many ways this month, and all year round, that UPMC show our commitment to the community and the cause. We want to honor those that have saved lives through the gift of donation, celebrate the recipients and their life-changing stories, and encourage everyone in the community to register as organ donors today.”
There are more than 106,000 people waiting for a transplant in the U.S., with more th an 7,000 in Pennsylvania alone.
To learn more about organ donation or to register to become a donor with UPMC Transplant Services, visit UPMC.com/DonateLife.
