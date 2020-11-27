DEWART — Motorists who travel Route 44 are advised of lane restrictions next week between McEwensville Borough and Dewart in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, for crack sealing.
Work will take place from Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4, during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.
