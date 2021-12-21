LEWISBURG — The employer of a dedicated teen recently decided to fulfill two wishes for their young colleague.
Stacy Wagner of Heritage Springs Memory Care said Katy Mahon had been working for her and started a toy drive for hospitalized children. However, Mahon has been struggling for years with kidney trouble and has repeatedly been in and out of a hospital.
Mahon, with her birthday of Thursday, Dec. 23 approaching, is now apparently in dire need of a transplant.
“(Mahon’s) birthday wish was to collect all these toys for all the children at the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital,” Wagner said. “Heritage Springs and T-Ross (Brothers) got on board with that.”
Wagner said she hired Mahon about five months ago for part time dietary service after reading an online post asking to be hired.
“She wanted to make some money and buy a car,” Wagner said. “I though that was admirable. Here is this poor girl in this situation that she is in and that is what she wants to do.”
Wagner added that Mahon was exemplary employee and worked wonderfully with Alzheimer’s and memory care patients.
“We did the toy drive for Katy’s birthday wish,” Wagner said. “Now our wish is that Katy gets her kidney.”
More information about Geisinger transplant surgery programs is available at www.geisinger.org/patient-care/conditions-treatments-specialty/transplant-surgery
Wagner noted that all forms go to Denise Hall, living donor coordinator, who is well-acquainted with Mahon’s health situation.
