SUNBURY — The legacy of a retired legislator, a judge and an amendment to the state constitution were recognized Thursday morning at Shikellamy State Park.
The retired legislator, Franklin L. Kury, was in line for many of the honors.
Honors included dedication of an observation deck at the confluence of two river branches to Kury, a former member of both the State House and Senate from the Sunbury area.
Kury was credited with writing the Environmental Rights Amendment to the state constitution. As the 27th amendment, ratified in 1971, his writing established a public trust for care of the environment.
“For over 50 years generations of conservation professionals have received their constitutional mandate from your iconic contribution,” John Hallas, state parks director, said in introductory remarks. “Article 1, Section 27 is the catalyst and the command for our conservation mission.”
Cindy Adams Dunn, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) secretary, was momentarily overcome with emotion when citing Kury’s support of conservation. Notably, the amendment’s stipulation that the environment is held in public trust for “generations yet to come.”
Adams Dunn noted that a subtle change in the wording of the amendment, supported by former state Sen. Jack McGregor, was pivotal to its advancement. McGregor, now of the Mifflinburg area, was in the audience.
Also on hand, Ronald Castille, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court. The Castille court was credited for nullifying a provision of state Act 13 which authorized preemptive authority over local zoning and required local government to allow for “reasonable” development of oil and gas.
The ceremony also marked the “grand opening” of improvements at the park such as access for people with disabilities and landscape beds. An interpretive panel mounted at the entrance to Kury Point provides more detailed information about the Environmental Rights Amendment. It includes a widely-distributed photo of Kury holding separate samples of “clean” and “dirty” water from the river.
Numerous officials credited Kury for his wisdom and political skills either from podium or afterward. They included Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12), Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108), former commissioners of Union and Snyder counties and family members.
