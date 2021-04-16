LEWISBURG — There was a preliminary arraignment on Thursday for Kenneth R. Gough Jr.,40, of Williamsport, on charges alleging he robbed a Kelly Township sub shop earlier in the week.
Charges filed with District Justice Jeffrey A. Rowe included felony robbery inflict threat of immediate bodily injury. Misdemeanors filed included theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, possession of an instrument of crime with intent and simple assault.
Papers filed by state police allege that at about 5:45 p.m. Monday at Jersey Mike’s Subs on the Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, a man about 6-feet tall entered the store wearing camouflage face covering, sunglasses and a dark hoodie.
Employees reported that the man waited about a minute before approaching the counter and repeated to two of them that they “had 10 seconds.” The employees alleged the suspect had his hand on a firearm in his waistband.
The man later identified as Gough was given an undisclosed amount of cash in a Jersey Mike’s brown paper bag and fled. Employees and others told police they saw Gough get into a dark Chevrolet Colorado and head west on Hospital Drive.
Area law enforcement was alerted and a vehicle matching the reported description was later observed heading east on Interstate 80 at mile marker 211.
State police followed and stopped the vehicle after it had exited I-180 south at Broadway then re-entered I-180 northbound from Broadway.
A trooper alleged a camouflage facial covering fell onto the pavement when Gough was removed from his vehicle. Further investigation allegedly saw a Jersey Mike’s Subs bag, a dark hoodie and other items said to match what was worn by the suspect.
A warrant was obtained to inspect the bag seen on the passenger side of the vehicle. It contained $1,257 according to troopers.
A summary count of operating a vehicle with no valid inspection was also filed.
Gough has a preliminary hearing before Rowe scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22. He was jailed on $200,000 bail which was not posted.
