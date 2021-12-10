HARRISBURG — The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin announced that $162,401 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding has been awarded to Coal Township.
The funds will be used to complete demolition, housing rehabilitation and street improvements. Vacant, dilapidated properties that pose a health and safety issue and are not suitable for rehabilitation will be demolished. Additionally, funds will be used for housing rehabilitation and will aid income-eligible, owner-occupied homes. Improvements will also be conducted on Coal Township streets in need of repaving.
