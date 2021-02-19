EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — The Union County Conservation District is now taking orders for tree seedlings for spring planting.
Norway Spruce, Concolor Fir, Red Bud, Sugar Maple, River Birch, Sycamore and Winterberry are availabe. Orders for soil test kits will also be taken. Norway Spruce and Concolor Fir are priced at $15 per bundle of 25 seedlings. Deciduous trees are $15 per bundle of 10 seedlings and soil test kits are $10 apiece.
Norway Spruce and Concolor Fir trees are often used as Christmas trees or as windbreaks. Red bud trees are known for their beautiful reddish-purple buds. Sugar maple trees are known for being the primary source of maple syrup and their bright colored fall foliage. Sycamore trees are a fast growing shade tree. Winterberry, a shrub growing 10 to 15 feet, can produce a bright red fruit which is attractive to birds.
Orders will be accepted on a first come basis through Friday, March 26th due to limited supply of seedlings. Seedlings should be available for pickup April 14-15. For more information, call 570-524-3860 or visit www.unioncountypa.org for a tree sale brochure.
