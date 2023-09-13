State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Zachary Beiler, 21, of Sunbury, with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9:16 p.m. Aug. 29 at North Susquehanna Trail and Roosevelt Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Two-vehicle crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 9:26 a.m. Sept. 6 along Route 104, Center Township, Snyder, County.
Troopers said a 2015 Subaru Forester driven by Mary Sizer, 88, of Mifflinburg, struck a 2012 Subaru Forester driven by Diane Ginter, 56, of Beavertown, as Ginter’s car was stopped to make a left-hand turn. Ginter sustained a suspected minor injury.
One-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Shamokin man sustained a possible injury in a crash which occurred at 10:58 p.m. Sept. 10 along Route 15, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Brycen James, 21, was transported to the hospital for treatment after a 2011 Ford Mustang he was driving swerved to avoid striking a deer which entered the roadway. The Mustang then spun and struck a guide rail.
One-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Jeffrey L. Wise Jr., 34, of Middleburg, sustained a suspected minor injury when troopers said a 2015 Jeep Patriot he was driving lost traction, went off the roadway and struck tree cuttings.
The crash occurred at 7:59 p.m. Sept. 9 along Route 104, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Theft
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Cody Heimbach, 24, of Selinsgrove, reported the theft of a 2007 Honda motorcycle.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 4 p.m. Aug. 6 and 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at 407 Walnut St., Center Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
UNION TOWNSHIP — Timothy Wood, 39, of Port Trevorton, was charged after allegedly shoving and spitting on Brooklynn Moran, 31, of Winfield.
The incident occurred at 7:34 p.m. Sept. 9 at 2927 Main St., Union Township, Snyder County.
Bad checks
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Nicole Andrezze, 42, of Bloomsburg, was charged after allegedly issuing a bad check for $824.90 to Affordable Fuels.
The incident was reported at 1:25 p.m. Sept. 5 at 179 Salem Church Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 2100 block of Route 442, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2014 Chevrolet Spark driven by Aaron Cillo, 21, of Muncy, struck a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Michael Gray, 41, of Hughesville, as the Silverado slowed to make a turn.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Shaheed Gindraw, 35, of Williamsport, was charged after troopers said he punched three holes in a wall, causing $124 in damage to property owned by the Williamsport Housing Authority.
The incident occurred at 1:15 p.m. Aug. 30 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
