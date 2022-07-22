WILLIAMSPORT — Productive volunteers paid a visit Wednesday to the local branch of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
The occasion was part of a statewide effort coordinated by Feeding Pennsylvania and America250PA, a nonprofit formed to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States. It was held on National Pennsylvania Day, organized and promoted as a way for “Pennsylvanians to help Pennsylvanians.”
Jason Niemczyk, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank Williamsport warehouse manager, said volunteers packed almost 400 cases of Pennsylvania Senior Boxes over two sessions.
“It is a federally funded program that we pack each month,” Niemczyk said. “Those will go out to seniors in our northern 13 counties with nutritious and sustainable food.”
Volunteers included representatives of Giant Food Stores, and other nonprofits and service organizations, such as the Daughters of the American Revolution and Freemasons. Similar gatherings were held at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in Harrisburg.
“It is a great opportunity to give back, not just to the state but to the country,” said Niemczyk. “Being able to provide for those less fortunate that need help. It is a great opportunity to jump in and help.”
He acknowledged the multiple challenges faced by families in a time of economic stress. He said food insecurity is among them, along with paying bills at a time when costs seem to be rising without letup.
“Any type of donation whether it is monetary, doing food drives or just volunteering time is well received and appreciated,” Niemczyk said. “You never know, one day you could be on the other side of the fence.”
Wednesday’s activities were said to be the largest one-day volunteering event in state history. Niemczyk said www.centralpafoodbank.org is the best source of information for potential clients, volunteers or other supporters to check out.
