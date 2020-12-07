WATSONTOWN — The number of residents of the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to contract COVID-19 continues to grow, with 96 confirmed cases now being listed on the facility's website.
In addition to the confirmed cases, a Monday post on the facility's website said five test results are still pending. The site also said 56 staff members have tested positive for the virus.
The number of cases of COVID-19 have rapidly increased since Attorney Steven D. Weiner on Nov. 30 confirmed 82 residents and 23 staff members had contracted the virus. Weiner also confirmed one death among the residents to contract the virus.
The facility has a capacity of 125 residents. As of Dec. 1, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 102 residents being cared for at the facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.