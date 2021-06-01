LEWISBURG — It’s been about five months since Mae-Ling Kranz took on a higher role at a well-known center which seeks an end to patterns of violence and abuse.
Kranz, CEO of Transitions of Pa., began serving amid renewed uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic. The period when she began followed months of shutdowns and economic distress.
Parts of 2020 were a time for “sheltering in place,” but Kranz said domestic violence was still happening. She attributed it in part to isolation during the shutdown which became an environment for growth of multiple problems.
“We saw a lull for awhile when things were really locked down,” Kranz said. “Then as things started to open up, we saw the increase in the calls, the requests for services and the increased need.”
Kranz was satisfied that services were provided professionally and in line with what was needed. She noted that while the rate of domestic violence calls only changed marginally in the last 14 months, human trafficking remained a hot topic.
“(Human trafficking) is something which has always been occurring,” Kranz said. “The general public’s understanding of what trafficking is has been a commercialized and ‘Hollywood’ view of what it looks like when somebody is kidnapped and forced in a foreign nation to do that.”
Locally, labor trafficking was still a concern as was “familial” trafficking. A recent report that a Northumberland County was woman forced to provide sexual services for rent was one such example.
“Everything in that says to us it reads to us like a trafficking case,” Kranz said. “It is happening and the more people who are familiar with what trafficking is and what it looks like will continue to bring that to the forefront.”
Kranz was neither a stranger to Transitions nor to Susan Mathias, her now-retired predecessor. Kranz met Mathias in 2011 when they worked together at the YWCA of North Central Pennsylvania.
“I was working as the manager of Liberty House, which was at that time was a transitional housing program,” Kranz said. “(Mathias) was the director of that program and the Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Center. I worked with her there and when she left to come to Transitions and I stepped in to her role there.”
Kranz said calls for services have gone up in the last six months.
“It’s a little different than the traditional step-in to a CEO role with the pandemic,” she said. “Managing staff, in terms of making sure we are still able to provide all of our services but do it safely (and) in a way that is accommodating our clients and still make sure our staff is safe and comfortable.”
Previous work for Kranz included serving the Muncy-based Families United Network, then a career shift to direct service and an assignment in public finance and resource management. Kranz started at Transitions as a public finance manager while she was finishing a master’s degree with a focus on public finance and human resource management.
She had an advantage of knowing the funding streams and the expectations of the funders.
“That made it an easy transition in,” Kranz said. “(Mathias) is a fantastic supervisor. Her approach to working with all our staff and employees is that we want to support you in your professional growth.”
Kranz credited other officers for the growth Transitions has had over the last five years. There are currently 42 full time employees and three part time staff members on the organizational chart.
“We’ve made strides,” Kranz said. “We still have core services, we still have our safe houses, we still have our emergency hotline which operates 24 hours per day and seven days per week.”
Transitions has taken on legal advocacy for its clients and added outreach position with an extra education role. Medical advocacy, meaning supporting the optimal way to work with someone identified as a victim, has also been a project.
Housing and Urban Development grants through the Eastern Pennsylvania Continuum of Care, were obtained two years ago to provide medium and long term rental assistance. Transitions also provide systems advocacy for survivors in need of access to the housing system.
“We have a Transitions Legal Center, a law office,” Kranz continued. “We provide civil legal representation through the protection from abuse order process for those who are seeking that and also for individuals working through custody and divorce.”
Expanded counseling and a campus advocate at Susquehanna University have also been added.
Kranz grew up in Picture Rocks, Lycoming County, but the family also lived in Williamsport along the way and Allentown as a college undergraduate. Now married with three children, Kranz recalled rural Lycoming County as picturesque and worry-free, but it was a different time than now.
The Transitions of Pa. hotline, available at all hours every day, is 800-850-7948. Visit www.transitionsofpa.org for more information.
