MIFFLINBURG — The director of a locally based organization which works to support victims of sex trafficking believes the recently released movie “Sound of Freedom” features an accurate depiction of the issue.
Susan Nogler, director of Fierce Love 4 Good, said her organization was launched Feb. 25, 2021, the result of a group of women praying for national healing.
Through prayer, the group pursued an awareness event for the eradication of child sex trafficking.
“As we began walking out the ideas God placed before us, he provided for every detail of The Fierce Love 4 Freedom Event and Ride, held in July 2021 at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville,” Nogler said. “The event brought awareness to our communities and provided financial support to Operation Underground Railroad (OUR) for the rescuing of children.”
OUR was started by Tim Ballard, who is portrayed by Jim Caviezel in “Sound of Freedom.”
Volunteers with Fierce Love 4 Good have been visiting movie theaters in Selinsgrove and Williamsport, handing out information on the local sex trafficking trade, and about Fierce Love 4 Good.
“We simply asked if we could sit out on the curb in front of the theaters to get exposure, but God is so good and the theaters have welcomed us inside and have provided a table for us to let the patrons know of what we are doing to end human trafficking,” said Nogler. “The movie is emotional but it’s not so graphic that it leaves the audience paralyzed. The positive is that rescuing is being done and lives are being saved.”
Nogler said the movie is very accurate as to what goes on in human trafficking, including scenes of agents rescuing victims.
The only issue Nogler has with the movie is that it focuses on rescues in other countries.
“Sometimes people get the idea that ‘Oh that happens in other countries and not here,’ when actually the United State is the number one country in the world where the demand for human trafficking is so prevalent,” said Nogler.
Often, she said family members sell children, or peers push young people into situations involving human trafficking.
“A lot of times it starts out as a very innocent thing where photos are taken and then the trafficker threatens to expose the victim, making them feel guilty and pushing them into more immoral acts,” Nogler said.
Recently, she was at a Lewisburg-area store and noticed a man asking a woman to take photos of her child.
“Another woman, who had just seen the ‘Sound of Freedom,’ stepped in and stayed with the mother, actually escorting her out to her vehicle so that she left the store safely,” Nogler recalled
“People don’t realize too that Route 15 and Interstate 80 are pipelines for sexual predators as they usually don’t like to stay in one place for too long,” she continued. “People don’t realize 70% of the U.S. is accessible in a days drive from Central Pennsylvania.”
Nogler also warned parents about their children’s internet, gaming, and social media access.
“A lot of things happen online,” she said. “Kids play a lot of games and many predators do as well, and will pose as children and get the victims to expose themselves. Parents really need to monitor what they are doing on social media and who they are corresponding with.”
Nogler said members of Fierce Love 4 Good are going to be in theaters as long as “Sound of Freedom” is being shown.
Fierce Love 4 Good now has locations in Mifflinburg, Bellefonte and Nescopeck. A Trout Run center geared toward packaging care items for children is scheduled to open later this year.
The group provides blue backpacks, called Angel Packs, to those who have been rescued from trafficking.
“We are providing backpacks that include the basic essentials for life-sustaining necessities to those being brought out of sex trafficking,” said Nogler. “These people, when they escape that way of life, a lot of them leave with literally the clothes on their backs.”
The backpacks contain a one-month supply of items including clothing, personal hygiene, and letters of support and encouragement.
“A lot these people often don’t understand unconditional love,” Nogler said. “The are often caught in a cycle of strings attached to gifts, or the idea that getting something is going to cost me something. These backpacks are designed to help them with their journey with something that is given to them with no strings attached, given in love.”
For more information on Fierce Love 4 Good or to help provide goods for the Angel Pack program, visit www.fiercelove4good.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.