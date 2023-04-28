ALLENWOOD — Many people go to the forest for tranquility and piece of mind, still others go for the ruggedness and physical exertion, for even others it’s a time of awaited anticipation to hear the sound of a spring gobbler sounding off in search of a mate.
Hearing that gobbler is one of the most exciting sounds to a spring gobbler hunter.
The regular spring gobbler season gets underway Saturday, April 29, and runs through Tuesday May 30.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission website, this spring gobbler season has the potential to be noisier than usual, given the abundance of 2-year-old birds – the most vocal and likely to engage in back-and-forth chatter with hunters.
The game commission’s summer turkey sighting survey, conducted statewide with the help of the public, revealed 3.1 poults – or young turkeys – per hen, on average. That was the highest in recent years.
Those males from 2021 are now out in the woods ready to strut their stuff, literally, in the competition to mate.
“There’s nothing more exciting than sitting in the woods in springtime and calling to a gobbler that answers with his emphatic gobble,” said Mary Jo Casalena, the game commission’s turkey biologist. “And with all those 2-year-old gobblers available, there’s great reason for optimism heading into the 2023 spring gobbler season. Hunters who do their homework ahead of time could experience some thrilling hunting.”
There are other gobblers out there, too, of course. That includes wily, mature birds 3 years old and older, perhaps the toughest to fool, Casalena said. With poult production in 2022 just as good as the year before, jakes, or 1-year-old gobblers, abound, as well.
None of that guarantees success. About 172,000 people, on average, hunt spring turkeys in Pennsylvania every year. Some bag a bird, others won’t.
It’s work done before the season that often separates the two groups.
Casalena said turkey abundance varies across the state and preseason scouting to locate these vocal toms could be the key to your hunt. Spring turkey hunters who go looking for birds long before the time to call them arrives often are the successful ones. That scouting, which can be done at any time of day, but is best in early morning, can reveal not only the presence of turkeys in general, but offer clues on the age structure of those local flocks. Noisier birds tend to be those more callable to the gun.
Some of the most popular areas to hunt turkeys in Union County are located at State Game lands 252 near Allenwood.
Officer Steve Bernardi, with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said one of the more popular roads on those game lands has been closed. But that doesn’t mean hunters can’t hunt for turkeys there.
“We decided not to open that road this spring because of nesting hens in the area,” said Bernardi. “The turkeys use the road for dusting themselves and to pick grit for digestion. We wanted to lessen the impact on the turkeys from vehicles traveling back through the game lands.”
Bernardi also said the road has been closed because of illegal activity at the old military bunkers near the abandoned town of Alvira.
“The main reason it was closed was due to the vandalism that was taking place back there,” he said.
Bernardi went on to say that doesn’t mean hunters can’t walk back through there to hunt.
“You can hike back there or ride non-motorized bicycles,” he said.
Bernardi said the game commission has also been doing a lot of animal habitat improvements to the game lands, and that other roads have been closed as well.
“We’ve been doing a lot of woodcock habitat reconstruction on those game lands, and some of those areas are closed for that. There are a lot of woodcock in that area, if you’ve never seen one; especially now during it’s mating season, you can hike back there and probably come in contact with one if you keep your eyes open.”
Bernardi said the game lands are open for hiking, peddle biking, bird and animal watching and photography.
“It’s open just like any other game lands,” he said.
He added that the game commission has control of the farming on the land and share-crop some of the acreage.
“We’ve also established most of the land into good native plant habitat that most of our wildlife prefer over farm crops,” said Bernardi.
“It’s like any other road that the game commission decides to close for a reason and a purpose,” he continued. “Some game lands and forestry roads are closed for the spring and summer but are then opened for the fall and winter deer seasons.”
