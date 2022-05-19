HARRISBURG – The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania recently granted a preliminary injunction stopping Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll nine major bridges across the state until further court action occurs, according to Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27). The tolling plan would include the Interstate 80 bridge over Nescopeck Creek in Luzerne County.
“I was very pleased to learn of the court’s ruling in this case,” said Gordner. “The tolling of these bridges would have a significant impact on drivers all across the state. Due to rising prices and inflation, this is not the time to make it more difficult and costly for Pennsylvanians to get to work and travel.”
The bridge tolling initiative would cost the average commuter an additional $1,000 per year and was moved through the process without legislative input nor approval. The Commonwealth Court sided with a county and several municipalities that challenged the bridge tolling plan as unconstitutional.
The Commonwealth Court agreed with the Plaintiffs that the Public Private Partnership Board did not identify the bridges to be tolled or consult with the affected parties prior to board approval of the plan.
This order halts PennDOT’s tolling of the following bridges: I-78 Lenhartsville Bridge Replacement Project in Berks County; I-79 Widening, Bridges and Bridgeville Interchange Reconfiguration in Allegheny County; I-80 Canoe Creek Bridges in Clarion County; I-80 Nescopeck Creek Bridges in Luzerne County; I-80 North Fork Bridges Project in Jefferson County; I-80 Over Lehigh River Bridge Project in Luzerne and Carbon Counties; I-81 Susquehanna Project in Susquehanna County; I-83 South Bridge Project in Dauphin County; and I-95 Girard Point Improvement Bridge Project in Philadelphia County
