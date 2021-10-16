SUNBURY — Four-time defending PHAC cross country champions Lewisburg had no trouble making it five-straight and senior Jacob Hess won his fourth gold, topping the talent-rich field Saturday at the PHAC Invitational (Shikellamy Classic) at Shikellamy High School.
The two-time defending Class 2A champion Green Dragons will now hone their sights on another District 4 title and another shot at PIAA gold in Hershey. Saturday's league meet was the first of the postseason, and the first of the year when Coach Ron Hess had all his runners, running on all cylinders.
"Everyone came into today without something," said Ron. "We've had illness, we've had shins, we've had a foot issue. Today is the first time we've had everyone ready, everyone sharp."
It showed. Lewisburg placed five runners in the top 10. Jacob (15:59.3) was followed by Connor Murray (17:02) in third, Bryce Ryder (17:05.6) in fourth, Thomas Hess (17:29.3) in eighth and Jonathan Hess (17:30.9) in ninth.
For Jacob, Saturday's run was about pace heading into the postseason and holding off Danville's Rory Lieberman.
"He's such a steady runner," said Jacob. "And, I was worried about him. He can compete with me."
The two standouts were side by side much of the way through the first nearly two miles, however Jacob pulled away at the loop near the two-mile mark and held Lieberman off the rest of the way.
"It was slow today," said Jacob. "The course was wet. Today we wanted to start to settle. I was looking for a little more, around 15:30ish but I don't think I could get it on this course. Today I just wanted to get a nice time, run a great race, an even time."
Lewisburg's coach was not worried with times once he saw the results across the board.
"Every single runner was affected (by slower times)," said Ron. "I'm excited with that finish. We came in and wanted to put it together. This group has willed it this season. They aren't as talented as teams in the past, but they want it."
Milton's Ryan Bickhart was the top Black Panther, finishing 17th in 17:47.4. Chase Bilodeau was two spots behind in 17:54.9.
Mifflinburg's Joshua Reimer was the top Wildcat, taking 41st in 19:37.1.
Lewisburg was followed by Danville and Hughesville in the team race. Milton was sixth and Mifflinburg 10th.
Girls
Selinsgrove's Shaela Kruskie took first in the girls race, finishing in 19:18.1. Danville took the team title, followed by Lewisburg and Shikellamy. Montoursville's Gabrielle Shearer finished second (19:34.1) and Southern Columbia's Katie Moncavage third (19:39.8).
Lewisburg was paced by freshman Alanna Jacob, who finished fourth in 19:51.2. Maggie Daly was ninth (21:04.5), Olivia Beattie was 12th (21:15.7) and Grace Evans 16th (21:36.9).
Milton took sixth in the team race. Emma East was the top Black Panther, finishing in 17th (21:45.8). Jayden Mather was 19th (21:55.7).
Mifflinburg's Marissa Allen and Emma Hyder finished in 34th and 35th respectively (23:16.8 and 23:26.4).
Next up is the District 4 championships Thursday, Oct. 25, at Bloomsburg University.
