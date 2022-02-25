LEWISBURG — Facial covering guidelines were downgraded from required during school hours to recommended in two votes by Lewisburg Area School District directors.
An amendment to the district Health and Safety Plan was approved 7-2, with directors Jaime Lyons, Mary Ann Stanton, Jordan Fetzer, Heather Haynos, Dr. Erin Jablonski, Corey Heath and Kristin Kraus voting in favor. Dr. Tera Unzicker-Fassero and Dr. Viginia Zimmerman, director and board president voted against.
The amendment called for the revised plan to take effect at 5 p.m. today, and gave the superintendent the discretion to reinstate a facial covering requirement if the rate of coronavirus transmission in a school increases to a specific number. The exact rate, which would be less than 5%, would be determined.
A second vote, 8-1, adopted the Health and Safety plan "as amended." Zimmerman was the only dissenting vote and during discussion had cautioned against retreating from guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Chairs were at a premium during the meeting at the DiRocco Center for Instruction. The enthusiastic gathering of about 100 people was occasionally asked refrain from side comments.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer A. Baugh and several directors distinctly spoke to the crowd as they announced CDC guidelines on facial covering were expected to be changed today. While they conceded the changes were unknown as of meeting time, it was implied that Union County would no longer have a "substantial" rate of transmission under the revised guidelines.
Baugh noted that COVID-19 cases in the county had dropped since January and official projections point toward even fewer by the end of March.
Citizen comment was largely along the lines of keeping a facial covering in place to ensure in-person school attendance versus allowing parents to choose whether their children should wear them or not. Comments alternated from spoken in-person to sent via email and read by Dr. John Fairchild, LASD director of administrative services.
New voices were added to the debate as students from many points of view checked in. Some read portions of published studies to support their statements.
Students in favor of recommending facial covering rather than mandating it included Zachary Engle. He said people who were afraid of contracting the virus or have a family member with a weak immune ought to wear masks. However, he presented a petition with 175 signatures asking to make facial covering an option.
Liam Cummings, a Lewisburg Area High School senior, said the last two years have been a struggle. Due to a hearing impairment, Cummings said difficulty in communication has been exacerbated by facial covering. As others observed, Cummings said Lewisburg was the sole area district which had not retreated from requiring facial covering,
Meantime, Mariah Drexler, an LAHS freshman, said it was not the time to retreat on mask use simply due to fatigue from using them. She said family members, such as a parent with a compromised immune system, would appreciate the safety measure.
Erin DeSantis, an LAHS freshman, maintained that facial covering was only a minor inconvenience or discomfort. She believed that improperly masked or unmasked people were typically a greater distraction.
Mental health was cited as both a reason to maintain and a reason to reverse facial covering rules.
Dr. Mark Blakeslee said while it was tragic that nationwide more than 400 students have died from COVID-19, some 4,500 have committed suicide. Other speakers noted that high levels of anxiety and mental health difficulties were being seen in young people before the pandemic.
Kate Concini, a Kelly Elementary School teacher, said daily activity among teachers and staff was impacted by facial covering requirements. A "pro choice" policy was recommended.
Zimmerman noted the meeting was held in the smaller meeting room rather than the auditorium for a number of reasons. Among them, the configuration of the board on a stage was hindering the board's ability hear and see one another as well as deliberate.
