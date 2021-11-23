Hack to temporarily continue as WR superintendent

TURBOTVILLE — Through an agreement inked with the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU), Dr. Alan Hack will temporarily continue fulfilling the responsibilities of the Warrior Run School District’s superintendent.
The CSIU board recently approved hiring Hack as its chief academic officer, effective Dec. 6. He will be paid $140,000 in his new role.
The Warrior Run board on Monday approved Hack’s resignation as superintendent, effective Dec. 6. However, the board also approved an agreement with CSIU to contract Hack to provide superintendent services to the district.
“I will continue as the superintendent either through the remainder of the school year, or through the duration of the search process,” Hack told the board.
Following the meeting, he elaborated on the agreement. According to Hack, he will work for CSIU while also fulfilling the duties of the Warrior Run superintendent on an as-needed basis.
Hack said the time he devotes to the school district will be determined through a mutual collaboration between himself and the district. He said Warrior Run will be paying CSIU $60 per hour for his services.
He said the school board is still in the process of determining how the search process for a new superintendent will be carried out.
In addition to the agreement with CSIU, the Warrior Run board approved an agreement with Next Century to provide the district with an interim elementary principal, through March.
Hack said Next Century provides retired school employees to temporarily fill positions until replacements are hired. He said Cynthia Jenkins, a retired Millville Area School District superintendent, will temporarily serve as Warrior Run’s elementary principal beginning in late December.
Current elementary Principal Nathan Minium will be leaving the district Dec. 23 to become the executive director of the Lycoming Career and Technology Center.
Following Monday’s meeting, Hack said Warrior Run will be paying Next Century $325 per day for Jenkins’ services.
He noted during the meeting that based on the interview process and notices a new principal will likely have to give to a current employer, the next elementary principal is expected to be in place by March. However, the district could negotiate with Next Century to continue utilizing Jenkins’ services should a new principal not be hired by that time.
Following a lengthy discussion, the board opted to continue with its current Health and Safety Plan, which “highly recommends” students and staff mask.
During the past week — the first full week the state masking mandate was lifted — Hack said eight cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed among students or staff who were in school while symptomatic.
With those cases, Hack said 36 close contacts within the districts needed to be quarantined. Thirty of those were quarantined as the result of potential exposure to two individuals.
He noted that, in keeping with Department of Health recommendations, the district does not require asymptomatic individuals exposed to the virus to quarantine if they were masked, vaccinated or had COVID-19 within the last 90 days.
“We are starting to see a greater transmission of the virus… in just a week’s time,” Hack said. “We are seeing a great number of kids coming in to school sick.
“We are seeing more families sending students to school with an outside exposure (to COVID)… and sending them to school without a mask.”
Board member Daniel Truckenmiller said if parents continue to send their children to school sick, the board will be forced to enact a mask mandate.
Board member Danelle Reinsburrow, who attended the meeting virtually, said she has a child who should be attending a multi-disabilities classroom at Warrior Run. However, her son has been unable to attend school in person due to medical concerns and the threat of potential exposure to unmasked individuals who may be ill.
Julie Petrin, the district’s director of Special Education, said there are multiple students in the same situation.
Board President Doug Whitmoyer said he can relate.
“It’s difficult,” he said. “If you’ve never spent time with someone with a depressed immune system, you don’t know what Danelle is talking about. I do.”
Whitmoyer said his wife, Sue, lived with a depressed immune system for 19 months. She passed away about one month prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I don’t know how we would’ve functioned (in the pandemic),” Whitmoyer said.
The board approved a $67,702 change order with Lecce Electric, the district’s electrical contractor for its ongoing elementary school construction and athletic complex renovation project.
With the change order, Lecce Electric will be installing conduits needed for the potential future construction of a fieldhouse. It was noted during the meeting if the wiring is not installed now it will be difficult to install in the future due to the placement of sidewalks and other features of the ongoing project.
The board is expected to consider bids for the potential construction of the fieldhouse in December or January.
In other business, the board approved:
• Hiring: Carol Hulsizer, cafeteria worker, $10 per hour; Danielle Thomas, registered behavior technician, $15 per hour.
• Purchasing a computer battery back-up bundle from MTG, for $45,562.74.
Anthony Moore, a first-grade student, was named Elementary School Citizen of the Month for November. He led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
