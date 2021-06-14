LEWISBURG — The COVID-19 Testing Site on St. Mary Street in Lewisburg is now closed, unless community spread dictates a reopening of the site.
Individuals with COVID-19 symptoms should contact their primary care provider, visit the respiratory clinic at Urgent Care of Evangelical, 7095 Westbranch Highway, Lewisburg, or go to the Emergency Department for evaluation and possible testing.
Patients seeking COVID-19 testing to prepare for an upcoming surgical procedure or travel may do so between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the hospital by reporting to the Donehower-Eisenhauer entrance and going to Central Registration.
COVID-19 updates from the hospital are available at www.evanhospital.com/virus.
