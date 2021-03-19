Mabus remembered for service to community

MILTON — A Milton man who played a key role in the formation of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA is being remembered as a dedicated servant who cared about the community.
Lynn Mabus passed away Sunday, March 14, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. He was 72.
Mabus’ community involvement was extensive, and included serving on the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA board for 28 years. He was also the former treasurer of the Milton Booster Club and was a former Super Booster of the Year.
Mabus also volunteered with the Milton Historical Society, Turbot Township Election Board, and was a former grand marshal of the Milton Harvest Festival Parade.
Bonnie McDowell, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, said Mabus was involved countless YMCA projects and committees over the last three decades.
“Lynn was instrumental in the merger of the West Branch Family YMCA and the Sunbury YMCA, to form the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA in 1993,” McDowell said.
In addition to attending multiple meetings to help facilitate the merger, McDowell said he served as the Milton branch board president in 1997 and 1998, and as the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA corporate board president in 1999 and 2000.
Mabus also chaired numerous fundraising and capital campaigns.
“Lynn was part of the GSVY obtaining a new YMCA of the USA charter for Union County, to help the Y grow the programs and services offered in Mifflinburg and Lewisburg,” McDowell said. “In Lynn’s earlier years of service at the YMCA, you could find him volunteering on a Friday night for the teen programs.”
He was part of a committee that spearheaded renovations to revitalize the Milton YMCA teen center.
George Venios, who is also active in the community, worked with Mabus on the effort.
“He, like many other people our age, grew up at the YMCA as kids,” Venios said, of Mabus. “It meant a lot to us. As you become older, you come back and you give back.”
Venios described Mabus as “a good man.”
“When we were young teenagers, he worked at Acme Markets and so did I,” Venios said, noting that the store was located where CVS pharmacy now stands.
“(Mabus) will be missed,” Venios said. “We send our sympathies.”
McDowell said she’s grateful for the encouragement and support Mabus provided to her over the years.
“Lynn was a member of the hiring committee that hired me as a program director at the Milton YMCA in January 1985,” McDowell reflected. “He is one of the reasons I was given the opportunity to begin my now 26-year career with t his YMCA.”
She remembered Mabus as always being “one of the first” board members to arrive for meetings.
“His background in finance helped him contribute greatly on our YMCA Finance Committee and provide the Y with leadership and guidance,” McDowell said.
She also remembered Mabus joining herself and several other staff members in attending a YMCA General Assembly in New Oreleans, La.
“There was never a Y meeting, annual dinner, fundraiser or special event he didn’t attend,” McDowell said. “The GSV YMCA is a stronger organization because of Lynn Mabus.”
Like McDowell, Milton YMCA Branch Executive Director also reflected on Mabus’ dedication to the organization.
“There’s so much I can say when it comes to Lynn and how much he meant to me as an individual,” Marshall said. “He was by my side for 12 years and I greatly appreciate everything he did for the Milton YMCA and myself.”
Marshall said Mabus was always willing to help when he needed his assistance at the YMCA.
“He exhibited the characteristics of what it meant to be a part of our YMCA family,” Marshall said. “He will be truly missed by many and his memories will last with me forever.”
Mabus was presented with a Special Recognition Award during the January 2020 Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA awards dinner.
During that event, Mabus was lauded as the YMCA’s “unofficial historian,” as he was known for gathering newspaper articles and other memorabilia highlighting the branch’s history.
A memorial service for Mabus will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
