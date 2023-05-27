WASHINGTONVILLE — The Montour Preserve is facing a shaky financial future.
“I had a board meeting Monday night. At that meeting, we put in place a number of austerity measures just to try to survive the next couple months. We have canceled all of our planned programming and all of our optional improvements, with the exception of a mountain biking festival in June,” said Bob Stoudt, director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC), the organization that is responsible for park and trail maintenance at the preserve. “We’ve canceled a monthly hike series. We’ve canceled the education programs.
"Essentially, for the next three months, we can only do the absolute bare minimum.”
The Montour Preserve, since it first opened to the public in 1972, has been inextricably tied to the operation of the Montour Steam Electric Plant which, upon its construction, required a backup source of water for its combustion process, resulting in the creation of the 165-acre Lake Chillisquaque. The energy company PPL originally maintained the preserve from 1972 to 2014. But when PPL split into Talen Energy in 2015, Talen Energy took over ownership of the property, which MARC now leases to maintain the preserve.
“The first year we maintained the site for almost exactly $100,000 but, as each year goes by, there are more and more things that need to be done to the point where, this year, our budget at the site is $149,000,” said Stoudt.
MARC managed to maintain and operate the Montour Preserve with relatively hiccups those first few years. However, it was in 2019 that they encountered their first financial hurdle.
“In 2019 we came to a crisis point. At the end of 2019, after much effort, we got several things put in place to address the funding shortfall. One was that the Montour County commissioners and the Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau agreed to increase our county’s hotel tax from 3% to 5%,” said Stoudt. “In a normal year that would generate about $160,000 annually that would then be granted to our organization for park and trail maintenance.”
Around that same time, Geisinger also made a five-year, $25,000 per year pledge to help with the budget shortfall. Stoudt felt confident that they could generate the necessary remaining revenue to make the budget work.
“By January 2020, we were feeling very good about our prospects,” said Stoudt. “Then the pandemic hit and screwed up all of our carefully laid plans.”
The COVID-19 pandemic presented the preserve with two paradoxical issues. For one, the hotel tax started to tank due to travel restrictions, meaning that the preserve had less revenue to appropriate toward things like park and trail maintenance. At the same turn, visitation to the preserve spiked precisely because it offered the kind of outdoor recreational opportunities that people could enjoy while maintaining appropriate social distance.
“We had a twin issue of declining income and a sharp increase in usage. But we made it through 2020 and we made it through 2021. We were dipping into our savings more than we wanted to in the hopes that the pandemic would be over,” said Stoudt. “We’ve been running a shortfall these last couple years. By last week we had reached a point where we had quite literally run out of unrestricted funding.”
The shortfall has led to the termination of two employees. Stoudt has also reduced his hours to 20 per week. Now, MARC is focused on making it to August when it will receive the next quarterly payment from the hotel tax.
“We have to make it from today to late August on the slimmest possible budget so we can make it to that next source of income. We have $23,000 total in savings for the Montour Preserve. At our current burn rate, we will not have enough to operate for one more year,” said Stoudt. “In August, the worst case scenario is that we would have to give one year’s notice for our intent to no longer maintain and operate the preserve.”
According to Stoudt, one of the most viable long-term solutions for maintaining the preserve would include it one day becoming a state park, though there are no official plans from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to do that.
In 2021, Talen Energy signed an agreement with the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association to donate the 640-acre Montour Preserve to a nonprofit or local government and to also contribute $1 million to the future owners of the preserve to cover maintenance costs. The agreement also included a legally binding deadline of Dec. 31, 2025, to stop burning coal.
“That specifically involves the preserve when the water from the lake is no longer needed by Talen for a cooling substance,” said John Zaktansky, executive director at the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association. “We’re not sure what that timeline will be. It’s not based on switching to natural gas. It’s based on when they no longer have a need for the lake.
“The interim between now and that point is a little foggier from our standpoint.”
Zaktansky said his organization has already spoken to potential partners who could potentially take over the Montour Preserve when the time comes.
“When that transition does come, we’re ready for it.”
Stoudt also acknowledged there are a lot of challenges that MARC needs to overcome between now and then.
“What we’re going to do in the next several weeks is the public should expect to hear a formal appeal from me on the behalf of the Montour Preserve and our organization,” said Stoudt.
