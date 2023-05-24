Woman's club recognizes membership longevity

MILTON — The GVWC Woman’s Club of Milton recently recognized 12 members for their longevity in the club.
Those recognized, for reaching 10-year membership intervals between 10 and 70 years were: Ida Snyder, Penny Vogel, Barbara Campbell, Polly Keiser, Lorraine Miller, Mary Keefer, Irene Nonemaker, Dotti Zimmerman, Roxy LeVan, Emilie Smith, Joyce Jamieson and Dana Purcell.
Campbell and Nonemaker have each been members for 70 years.
The club also heard a presentation by Michael Heller, who used a 15-minute video he produced as the author, actor, editor and producer.
He also spoke of his book, which he just finished and is in production at this time with the e-edition available now and the release date for the paperback July 17.
After enjoying lunch and a little time to socialize, President Dotti Zimmerman reported on the GFWC Pennsylvania State Convention, which she attended in Cranberry. She spoke of the programs, bylaw amendment, awards, service project and reports presented during the convention and business sessions.
The GFWC Woman’s Club of Milton received awards for Advocacy for Children project, awareness areas Fundraising and Leadership and a certificate for participation in Pennies for Arts.
As state Bylaws and Resolutions Chairman, Zimmerman reported on the committee’s work and presented the amendment proposal.
Zimmerman appointed Barbara Campbell as the new director of the club.
Helen Billhime. representing the Legion Auxiliary, brought the poppies of which members gave their donations. Zimmerman presented Billhime with a poppy lapel pin, which she received at the convention.
The next general membership meeting will be June 19 at the First Presbyterian Church. For more information, contact Zimmerman at 570-850-3822.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.