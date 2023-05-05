LEWISBURG — The memories of days gone by will continue to be preserved in a historical museum located in the heart of downtown Lewisburg.
Members of the Union County Historical Society and the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church met Friday morning and signed on the dotted line as the historical society purchased the Packwood House Museum from the church, for $375,000.
The museum property is located at 15 N. Water St., Lewisburg, and includes a vacant lot to the rear. The property was listed for sale by RE/MAX Bridges Real Estate, at $675,000. The buildings total 15,350 square feet and encompass .34 acres.
The purchase was announced in a press release issued Thursday morning by the Union County Historical Society. The purchase of the facility was noted in the release by Historical Society President Bruce Teeple and parish council President Mark Moyer.
The purchase will mean the museum will continue its rich tradition as a collection point of artifacts from days gone by.
"The number one thing the historical society will be doing with this property is using it for storage space," Teeple said. "We are currently busting at the seams at the Dale-Engle-Walker House, but we have no space there to display what we have. Here there are 43 rooms available for us to store and display artifacts specific to Union County.
"We have also acquired Union County specific artifacts from the Packwood House and Fetherston estate, that we will bring back here for display."
"We were able to purchase the Union County quilts and several documents, among other items that were Union County specific, and plan to have all that stuff on display here," society Secretary Matthew Wagner explained. "Much of the items found in the former museum were not from Union County and were sold at auction.
"There were numerous records from John Fetherston's travels as he was a civil engineer and traveled the world developing sewerage systems. Those documents and records we have purchased and have on hand as well," said Wagner.
A January release by the parish noted that the museum experienced decreased attendance for more than a decade, and was also negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those factors caused the museum to cease operations permanently in October 2020.
Upon John and Edith’s deaths in 1962 and 1972, respectively, the Fetherston Trust was formed, giving way to the home to be turned into a museum and opening to the public in 1976.
Church officials said the parish was “honored and humbled” to be the recipient of the assets of the Fetherston Trust, including the museum. According to the terms of the Fetherston Trust and the last will and testament of Edith Fetherston, all assets were to be transferred to parish.
The final items which had been part of the Packwood House collection were sold at an auction on Friday.
"The church has not yet tallied up the proceeds from those auctions, but all the income from this is a restricted gift to the Lewisburg church and not the diocese as a whole," Moyer said. "So the funds will be used by the church for its various outreach services and support the Catholic faith here in Lewisburg."
There will be much to do before the Packwood House can be opened once again as a museum.
"Basements in both the original home and the annex are full of stuff that will need to be removed," Teeple said.
"Any time there were structural changes made to the building everything from door jambs to windows were put in the basements," Moyer added.
Structural changes and updates will also be made before the museum can reopen to the public.
The historical society will be developing a plan for the continued use of the Packwood House.
"The Historical Society needs more space to display articles that we have," society Treasurer Phyllis Dyer said. "The purchase of the Packwood House will move the society forward and be able to share what we have with others.
"We hope to also bring in cultural and art displays," she continued. "We want this place to be for all of those in Union County, from the west end to Allenwood to Winfield. We want this to be a depository for Union County residents' artifacts."
Moyer also expressed the desire to have a community space available for other activities at the site.
"The garden on site is beautiful and the hopes are that the historical society will rent out the garden space for weddings and outdoor events," Moyer said. "We also had an arborist come in to take a look at the trees planted in the garden and they found the large Ginko biloba tree in the garden to be the oldest Ginko biloba tree in Union County."
The purchase of the Packwood House will not change the historical society's office at the courthouse, as that will remain open.
Teeple offered thanks to everyone involved in the purchase of the property.
"The historical society has the best board around that anyone could work with, and working with the church to acquire the Packwood House and some of its contents has been a pleasure," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.