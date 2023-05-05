LEWISBURG — The memories of days gone by will continue to be preserved in a historical museum located in the heart of downtown Lewisburg.

Members of the Union County Historical Society and the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church met Friday morning and signed on the dotted line as the historical society purchased the Packwood House Museum from the church, for $375,000.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.