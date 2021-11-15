LEWISBURG — Entries for the Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) Gingerbread Extravaganza are due by 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at the LCM, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
LCM guests will then be able to vote on one-of-a-kind entries through 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 when winners will be announced at the LCM and via Facebook live. The Gingerbread Extravaganza is sponsored by Coldwell Banker Penn One Realty.
Families or groups may register and submit submit one entry. Additional contest rules apply.
Other LCM events include:
• Graham cracker gingerbread house workshop, two sessions available, Monday, Nov. 29.
• Family Trivia Night, Holiday Edition, 7 p.m. online, hosted by Chad Hershberger, sponsored by the Pagana Family Practice Center.
• New Year's Eve at Noon: Bubble Bash, 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Dec. 31.
• Celebration of Lights through December.
Registration and additional LCM information available at www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org or via email (lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.