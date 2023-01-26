HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn has announced that grant applications are being accepted for recreation and conservation projects in communities across Pennsylvania.
“Each year, DCNR grants have a tremendous impact in helping communities with local park acquisition and improvements, trails and river access,” Dunn said. “Our agency strives to assist worthy projects across the commonwealth to help promote conservation, recreation and positive stewardship of our beautiful natural resources. We encourage municipalities, nonprofits and community organizations to apply for this year’s round of grants and look forward to reviewing new proposals.”
The 2023 Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant application round will remain active until 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.
Last year, the program awarded approximately $90 million to more than 330 local and community projects statewide. Those awards will help build or renovate more than 140 local parks, 54 miles of trails, and permanently protect over 7,000 acres of land for public recreation.
Grantees include local governments and recreation and conservation organizations. The grants fund planning, acquisition, and development of: Public parks; recreation areas; motorized and non-motorized trails; river conservation and access; community and riparian tree planting; pen space conservation; and regional and statewide partnerships to better develop and manage resources.
Grant applications are only accepted through DCNR’s Grants Customer Service Portal. A portal tutorial video is available on DCNR’s YouTube channel to help potential applicants learn about grant requirements and how to navigate the application interface.
Funding for Community Conservation Partnerships Program grants comes from multiple state and federal sources, including: Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund; Environmental Stewardship Fund; Pennsylvania Heritage Area Program; Snowmobile and ATV Restricted Revenue Accounts; Keystone Tree Fund; Land and Water Conservation Fund; and Recreational Trails Program.
For more information, visit DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program webpage.
