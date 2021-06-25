WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) will host a telephone town hall beginning at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
It will be the congressman’s ninth telephone town hall and he plans to answer constituent questions and provide an update on legislative priorities.
The dial-in number is 866-641-6837.
