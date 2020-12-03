HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) has awarded $30,080 in grants to seven eligible museums and official county historical societies
The office of Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) noted they were in Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Union counties. It was noted that the goal of the program is to strengthen Pennsylvania's museum community by supporting the general operations of eligible museums and official county historical societies which are not supported by other state agency funding programs.
Award amounts were determined using an equation based on a percentage of the eligible museum's previous year's operating budget. All official county historical societies receive a $4,000 minimum grant with grant amounts topping out at $40,000.
"Our local museums and historical societies serve as the chief stewards of collections that represent our cultural and historical heritage," Yaw said. "They also play an important role in improving the learning experiences for people of all ages. The added state support provided by the PHMC today will certainly help these entities provide the highest level of public service."
Award recipients and amounts included the Bradford County Historical Society ($4,000), Little League Baseball Inc. ($6,080), Lycoming County Historical Society ($4,000), Sullivan County Historical Society ($4,000) and the Susquehanna County Historical Society ($4,000)
Union County recipients included the Lewisburg Children's Museum ($4,000) and the Union County Historical Society ($4,000).
