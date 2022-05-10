LEWISBURG — More study was suggested before a proposal may proceed to reconfigure a portion of Stein Lane in East Buffalo Township, Union County, to include a lane dedicated to non-motorized transit and pedestrians.
Township supervisors discussed the proposal, comments collected and heard additional comments at their Monday night meeting. The proposal would also make Stein Lane a one-way roadway for about 1 mile.
Jim Knight, EBT supervisor chair, said additional research on use of the road was needed while comments are being digested.
“Personally, I think we need more data,” Knight said. “I’d like to have numbers on how many vehicles there are. I think that is a worthwhile exercise.”
Sandy Klees-Hansel, a Country Road resident, asked if rules and regulations were posted for cyclists and pedestrians. She claimed some users seem be “all over the road.” Paula Snyder and Chuck Moore also offered comments which included suggestions to calm the flow of auto traffic.
A compilation of comments and questions from previous meetings was also distributed. They ranged from anticipation of using it when completed to skepticism of still allowing cyclists and walkers close to motor vehicle traffic.
Knight noted the acquisition of property from Bucknell University by eminent domain for use as an off-road path along Stein Lane could be a “long, expensive, complicated and probably unsuccessful process.” He suggested, and will proceed with, sitting down with university officials and discussing options.
Questions included why the proposal allows one way traffic southbound to Smoketown Road and whether one way northbound was considered. The reply was that it seemed logical because southbound Route 15 empties onto Stein Lane south of Route 45.
Knight said quotes on radar speed displays similar to one now in use in Lewisburg Borough would be sought.
Supervisors also sought the cost of painting portions of the road to remind drivers of a 25 mph speed limit, additional crosswalks and to go slow at the crest of small hills.
Elsewhere, Knight added that expense figures for the William Cameron Engine Company (WCEC) were still unknown.
He said the WCEC board had not met and provided information about what was expected to be a deficit prior to the most recent meeting of the Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Service governing board.
Knight said a report was expected by the May meeting of the CSFES and that the WCEC budget process would start early this year. Creation of a capital budget and a capital reserve fund was laid out.
Char Gray, Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) representative for EBT, noted the Lewisburg Community Pool will open on Memorial Day weekend. Gray said they have hired enough part time lifeguards to start the pool season.
However, lifeguards and camp counselors were hired at a higher rate than what was projected last fall. Gray said BVRA would have to figure where to grab some extra money to accommodate the rate being paid to the help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.