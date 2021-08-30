LEWISBURG — Artwork by Barb Johnson will be on display throughout September in Gallery 225 at the Public Library for Union County.
Johnson's artistic career began in oils, then acrylics now collage painting. More than 10 years ago, Johnson made the transition from contemporary realism to collage painting as it offered her new challenges for her artistic expression. Today, her two- and three-dimensional paintings feature copper, recycled, or found objects.
Artists and organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases.
For more information, visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/home-page/info/displays/.
