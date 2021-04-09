LEWISBURG — “Crunch time” was how Dr. John Fairchild, Lewisburg Area School District director of administrative services, described the budget process as the district continues to prepare for its next fiscal year.
Fairchild said a previously projected deficit of $660,000 has been closed, but the board has options which could reduce a property tax increase projected last month as 3.44% higher than the current rate of 17.71 mills. The increase was the limit of what was permitted under Act 1 and be done without a referendum.
Fairchild explained options included not filling a vacancy from an August 2020 resignation which has not yet needed to be filled. Not filling a vacancy from a support staff retirement at the end of the current year was an additional option.
Directors asked whether the positions, one of which was an aide for a student which has left the district, could be absorbed. Fairchild replied it would depend on the needs of students coming into the district.
Fairchild noted federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund money coming as pandemic related relief was a one-time amount and did not recommend using it for salaries, benefits or ongoing expenses.
Directors concluded not filling the two positions was the way to go and asked Fairchild for a complete budget projection. The 2.94% increase would add 0.52 mills to property tax bills, or $52 to the annual levy on a $100,000 property.
The board will vote on the proposed final budget at its next meeting, with final adoption required before the end of June.
Meantime, the board approved a memorandum of understanding with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees for an increase in custodial wages in lieu of filling a fourth maintenance position for 2021-22.
The board renewed a three-year contract starting at $76,374 for the first year with Curry Life Consulting for social work and intervention/prevention services.
A three-year contract with Deborah Fiske LLC, starting at $76,374 for the first year, was approved for social work and intervention/prevention services.
A three-year contract with Amy Wehr LLC was approved for school social work services, also for $76,374 for the first year.
Also, an agreement for pool testing of students attending the 2021 prom was approved. The district will submit a request to Lifting Up Lewisburg/Green Dragon Foundation for a grant. Testing, at a cost of approximately $12,000, would also be eligible for ESSER funding.
Quotes accepted included $51,920.12 for replacement of a water booster pump from Gordian Clark Contracting for Kelly Elementary School.
Quotes of $13,340 from MVT Flooring for replacement of flooring in two classrooms an Linntown Intermediate School and $18,895 quoted from Siemens for replacement of a fire alarm panel at the middle school were also accepted. Both were under the CoStars cooperative buying program.
Boiler plant modifications at the high school were approved. The $65,159 quote by the Heim corporation will work to improve the reliability of the high school heating system.
All district schools will be under the same fob access system after improvements by the NextGen company were approved. Quotes of $26,978 for the high school and $10,400 for Kelly Elementary School were approved.
