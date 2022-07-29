LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently welcomed Jon Gabrielsen, MD, FASMBS, Bariatric and Foregut Specialist, to the Bariatric Center of Evangelical.

As a general surgeon specializing in bariatric and foregut surgery, Gabrielsen performs a variety of minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgeries, including procedures designed to help patients lose weight safely and effectively as well as procedures to correct hiatal hernias and treat refractory reflux disease.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.