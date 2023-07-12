LEWISBURG — The Union County commissioners have approved nearly $2.6 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to go towards Hufnagle Park in downtown Lewisburg.
The commissioners on Tuesday approved the subrecipient agreement for Hufnagle Park Outdoor Social Gathering Event Venue Project. As a result, The amount allocated will be increasing by $85,584, over a previously allocated $2.5 million.
Lewisburg Borough Manager William Lowthert said the borough is not a direct recipient of CDBG funding. When the borough needs funds, it will go through the county commissioners for the money
“The funds have already been approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, but since the borough is not a recipient of CDBG funding, we rely on the county to pursue that for us through the subrecipient agreement,” Lowthert explained.
When project bids were opened in December, he said they came in higher than anticipated. As a result the additional funding approved Tuesday was needed.
The commissioners also approved a professional and administrative services agreement with SEDA-COG, to pay the organization $60,700 to administered the CDBG funding.
“We renew and pay for this arrangement annually though a service agreement,” Commissioner Stacy Richards explained. “This agreement is a public document.”
Richards went on to explain that CDBG funds are federal funds. Recipients of the funds can use up to 18% of the grant for administrative services. SEDA-COG’s fee is below the allowable 18%.
“CDBG is a complex grant to administer,” Richards said. “We appreciate that SEDA-COG’s expertise is available.”
A service agreement — covering 2024 through 2025 — with Union County and Maximus US Services was approved.
Jeffrey McClintock, Union County finance director, said the funds are allocated to meet the county’s overhead costs for several departments, including Children and Youth and Domestic Relations.
An Agland Preservation sales agreement was approved by the commissioners for the Lucas and Melinda Criswell crop farm. The sale preserves 54.26 acres on the farm, with $171,325 to be paid to the Criswells. The commissioners noted this is a 100% state-funded project.
A $318,634 agreement with Trane U.S. was approved, for commercial installation of a heating boiler at the Union County Courthouse.
“The boiler at the courthouse is outdated and over 20 years old,” Commissioner Preston Boop said. “It’s been on our long-range facility plans for years. We wanted to replace it before it breaks down. So far, there haven’t been any issues with the boiler.”
In other business, the commissioners approved:
• Covering burial expenses for deceased service persons Danny Baker, Robert Katherman, Dale Kriner, Romain Dorman Jr., William Muller, Donald Reigel, and deceased service member widows Lisa Hassenplug, Mary Berlin, Rita Tinnes, along with headstones for deceased service members Eugene Wertz, Dudley Vincent, Kenneth Hackenburg and Willard Raker.
• Covering Memorial Day expenses for the Benfer-Miller American Legion, New Berlin, $225.
• The appointments of Colleen Ross and Ruth Sanders to the CMSU Developmental Supports and Services Advisory Board, through June 30, 2026.
• A letter of retirement from Lynn Shellenberger, county court reporter, effective Oct. 1.
• A letter of resignation from Tonya Gridley, records technician, Union County Assessment Office, effective June 29.
