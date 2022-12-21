WATSONTOWN — After serving subs and pizza to residents of Watsontown and surrounding communities for 53 years, a popular Watsontown eatery will be permanently closing its doors.
The owners of Buzz’s Pizza and Subs will be locking the doors one final time at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
Both Buzz Reynolds, owner and founder, and his son Dave Reynolds, manager, said multiple factors have contributed to the closing, including a lack of employees.
“Up to 10 years ago we had applications 10-inches thick,” said Dave. “Girls from the school would come out here just constantly looking for work. Then in the last 10 years it just started slowing down, and probably the last four years it’s gotten really bad. Since COVID you can’t even get a person to fill in an application, and if they do, you call them and they don’t come, or they show up for one day and then don’t come back. It’s like pulling teeth trying to get help.”
The Reynolds said it’s been difficult for their business to offer wages competitive with chain restaurants.
Buzz said he’s also had a lot of help from family and friends, with his wife Millie Reynolds helping out in the beginning. His sister-in-law, Linda Reynolds served as manager for a long period of time, with his son Dave stepping in after growing up in the business.
“Right now I’ve got one girl working for me full-time and I got two part-timers, and that’s all I have,” said Dave.
According to Dave, prices for ingredients have also gone up. Meats, condiments and produce have doubled and tripled in price.
“Our motto has always been, ‘if we won’t eat it, we won’t sell it,’” said Dave. “We’ve always believed in it and we’ve stayed true to that, but that’s cost us a lot because the products we buy are the best. We don’t buy the cheap meats. You can hide that stuff in a sub, but we prefer not to because we’re gonna eat them too. We don’t want junk meat. You can get a lot of that and save a lot of money, but we just refuse to do that.”
Thus far, the Reynolds are uncertain what will happen with the location.
“We have some people that are interested in it, but nothing’s been really concrete,” said Buzz. “I’ve haven’t really talked to anybody serious yet because, in the first place, I don’t want to do this. Over half of my life is here. It’s just part of you.”
Buzz started the restaurant at the age of 33 in 1969, when he was unemployed after being laid off while working as a butcher.
“I was in Neil Morrison’s Barber Shop on Main Street and he said to me, ‘Buzz, why don’t you start up that sub shop across the street and make a good steak sandwich?’” said Buzz. “I didn’t know much more than to make a peanut butter sandwich, let alone something else. But I thought just being in the meat business, I could muster up something to make good steak sandwich.”
Buzz was given a $2,500 loan and one-year lease on a shop located near the former Farmer’s National Bank. He opened up his business of selling subs with the assistance of Millie, and George Heim.
“We got into the sub business without knowing anything about it,” said Buzz. “Once we got started, it was chaos. People just flew in there like you would not believe. We didn’t even announce an opening. We had the windows all plastered shut with paper, because we didn’t want a big to do to start with. When we tore the papers off the windows, we got a big to do alright. I never got off of the slicing machine all day, while (Millie) and George were making these subs.”
After the one year lease, Buzz was looking to relocate in order to have a bigger space. He ended up building a shop at 34 E. Eighth Street. The property was owned by his brother Earl Reynolds, and is where the restaurant is currently located.
Throughout the decades, the Reynolds have hired countless people from the Watsontown and Warrior Run area. Two generations of some families have even worked at the sub shop.
The Reynolds are offering thanks to several who have worked at the business over the years, including: Linda Reynolds, who worked at and helped to run the restaurant for decades; Judy Wertz, their first official employee; Amanda Golder; Michelle Newton; Sarah Braunsberger; Joanne Shoemaker; and Donna Reeder.
Dave also stated there are “too many names to mention, but we’ve loved them all,” and that “they were all worth more than what we could offer to pay them.”
