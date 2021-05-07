LEWISBURG — Damage from the midday Tuesday fire at Playworld was confirmed at about $4.5 million.
Trooper James A. Nizinski, Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal, reported rough estimates of the damage from the smoky blaze included $1.5 million to the structure and more than $3 million in damage to machines and contents. The report, based on examination of the scene and interviews at Playworld, concluded the fire was accidental and began in a curing oven.
An official of the William Cameron Engine Company (WCEC), the lead agency on scene, noted that two firefighters were taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons. They were subsequently released and were reportedly at home Wednesday.
A representative of PlayPower, the North Carolina-based owner of Playworld Inc., indicated comment would be forthcoming.
Playworld and other affiliates produce recreational products ranging from playground equipment to items for entertainment venues and rubberized surfaces made from recycled tires.
